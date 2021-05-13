US Markets
Genworth postpones its mortgage lending unit's IPO due to volatile trading

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

May 13 (Reuters) - Insurer Genworth Financal Inc GNW.N said on Thursday it had postponed the initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings, due to significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance sector.

