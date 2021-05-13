Genworth postpones its mortgage lending unit's IPO due to volatile trading

Correct to say mortgage insurance unit, not lending unit, in headline, paragraph 1

May 13 (Reuters) - Insurer Genworth Financal Inc GNW.N said on Thursday it had postponed the initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings, due to significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance sector.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.