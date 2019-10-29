Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Q3 profit rises 29.9%

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd GMA.AX on Wednesday posted a 29.9% rise in its third-quarter underlying net profit, citing improved conditions in the Australian property market.
Underlying net profit, which excludes one-off items, came in at A$26.5 million ($18.18 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$20.4 million a year ago, the company said.
The company said its gross written premium rose 24.4% in the quarter thanks to growth in its traditional lenders mortgage insurance.
($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
