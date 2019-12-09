US Markets

Genworth gets approval to sell Canadian unit stake to Brookfield

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Canadian regulators have approved the sale of Genworth Financial Inc's majority stake in its Canadian unit to asset manager Brookfield Business Partners, the companies said on Monday.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators have approved the sale of Genworth Financial Inc's GNW.N majority stake in its Canadian unit to asset manager Brookfield Business Partners BBU_u.TO, the companies said on Monday.

Genworth said in October that regulators were scrutinizing the sale of its 57% stake in Genworth MI Canada Inc MIC.TO for about C$2.4 billion ($1.81 billion).

The deal agreed to in August was aimed at completing the U.S. insurer's long-delayed sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd.

The stake sale is expected to be completed on Dec. 12, the companies said on Monday.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular