News & Insights

Markets
GNW

Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

November 08, 2023 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $29 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.83 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.