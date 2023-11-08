Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $29 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.83 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.

