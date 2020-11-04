Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $418 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $2.42 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $132 Mln. vs. $123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

