Genworth Financial Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):

-Earnings: -$441 million in Q2 vs. $168 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q2 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $2.14 billion in Q2 vs. $1.99 billion in the same period last year.

