Genworth Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):

-Earnings: -$66 million in Q1 vs. $174 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $1.84 billion in Q1 vs. $2.04 billion in the same period last year.

