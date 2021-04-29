Genworth Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):

-Earnings: $187 million in Q1 vs. -$66 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.37 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168 million or $0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.18 per share -Revenue: $1.99 billion in Q1 vs. $1.81 billion in the same period last year.

