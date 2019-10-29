Markets
GNW

Genworth Financial Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.02 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $18 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNW

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular