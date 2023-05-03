Genworth Financial Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $62 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

