Genworth Financial Inc - (GNW) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Genworth Financial Inc - (NYSE:GNW) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from the latest reported closing price of 5.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.18%, a decrease of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 422,397K shares. The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 31,036K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 18,011K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 16,829K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,415K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 13.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,223K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,012K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 11.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,966K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,788K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Genworth Financial Background Information

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871.

