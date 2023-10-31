Genworth Financial Inc - (GNW) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Genworth Financial Inc - (NYSE:GNW) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from the latest reported closing price of 5.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.18%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 404,191K shares. The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 30,181K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,036K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 6.20% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 18,011K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 17,177K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,829K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,508K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,223K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 12.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,340K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,966K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Genworth Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871.

