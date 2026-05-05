Genworth Financial Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $47 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.77 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.77 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

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