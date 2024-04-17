Genworth Financial (GNW) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.89% from the latest reported closing price of 5.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 403,608K shares. The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 29,328K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,816K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 21,175K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,892K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 0.63% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 17,536K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,602K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 10.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,806K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,522K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 3.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,483K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,922K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Genworth Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.