Genworth Financial (GNW) Price Target Increased by 15.76% to 12.40

The average one-year price target for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) has been revised to $12.40 / share. This is an increase of 15.76% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $13.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.65% from the latest reported closing price of $9.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial. This is an decrease of 227 owner(s) or 37.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.07%, an increase of 52.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.36% to 375,792K shares. The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 23,776K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,976K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 23,414K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 17,780K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company.

River Road Asset Management holds 15,322K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,396K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 13.15% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,389K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,568K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 8.83% over the last quarter.

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