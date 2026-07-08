Genworth Financial CEO Tom McInerney To Take Temporary Leave Of Absence

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), a financial service provider, said that its Chief Executive Officer, Tom McInerney, will take a temporary leave of absence from his role to focus on his health.

Subsequently, the board has appointed Jerome Upton, currently Genworth's Chief Financial Officer, as Interim CEO with immediate effect. Upton has been with the company since 1998 and has served as Genworth's CFO since March 2023.

McInerney joined Genworth as CEO in January 2013.

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