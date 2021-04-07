Stocks
GNW

Genworth Cancels $2.7B Oceanwide Buyout Deal

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Genworth Financial said that it has terminated the buyout deal worth $2.7 billion with investment firm China Oceanwide Holdings Group. Shares of the U.S. insurer were down 1.1% in Wednesday’s pre-market trading.

Genworth (GNW) initially proposed the deal in Oct. 2016, but Reuters learned that the merger got delayed over concerns related to China getting access to U.S. citizen’s sensitive data.

Meanwhile, Genworth’s board said that it is terminating the transaction as “Oceanwide will be unable to close the proposed transaction within a reasonable time frame and that greater clarity about Genworth's future is needed now in order for the Company to execute its plans to maximize shareholder value.” 

Nevertheless, the companies said that they will continue to bring long-term care insurance products to China’s insurance market. Genworth said that it will pursue a potential partial IPO of its U.S. mortgage insurance business under its revised strategic plan. (See Genworth Financial stock analysis on TipRanks)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Hold rating on the stock, as the analyst believes that investors should remain on the sidelines. Palmer previously said that he sees “plenty of risk in the months ahead” related to the Oceanwide deal.

Palmer raised the stock’s price target to $3.50 (0.28% downside potential) from $3.00 on March 25. Meanwhile, shares have gained by about 5.4% in one year.

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, Genworth gets a 5 out of 10 suggesting that the stock is likely to perform in-line with market expectations.

Related News:
QuickLogic Gains Over 5% On Distribution Agreement With Mouser
Maxeon Slips 6% On Weaker-Than-Expected 1Q Revenue Outlook
Leaf Shareholder Rejects Graham’s $8.50 Per Share Buyout Offer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNW

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular