GenusPlus Outlines Growth at Energy Conference

GenusPlus Group Ltd. is set to discuss its strategic growth and market positioning at the upcoming Emerging Leaders Conference in May 2024, showcasing its renewable energy initiatives in Melbourne. The conference will highlight the company’s half-year highlights and provide insights into future strategies. This event marks an important opportunity for investors to understand GenusPlus’s trajectory in the renewable energy sector.

