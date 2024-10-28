GenusPlus Group Ltd. Reinforces Governance Transparency

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

GenusPlus Group Ltd. has published its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has disclosed key governance practices, including board charters and procedures for director appointments, ensuring transparency and accountability. This comprehensive governance disclosure aims to strengthen investor confidence in the company’s management practices.

