Genus plc Reports Total Voting Rights Update

Genus plc (GB:GNS) has released an update.

Genus plc has announced that its issued share capital comprises 66,034,878 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of October 31, 2024. This total can be used by shareholders to assess changes in their interests under regulatory rules. All shares carry identical voting rights, and none are held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:GNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.