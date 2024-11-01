Genus plc Reports Total Voting Rights Update

News & Insights

Genus plc (GB:GNS) has released an update.

Genus plc has announced that its issued share capital comprises 66,034,878 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of October 31, 2024. This total can be used by shareholders to assess changes in their interests under regulatory rules. All shares carry identical voting rights, and none are held in treasury.

