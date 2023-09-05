Genus (LSE:GNS) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 3,629.84

The average one-year price target for Genus (LSE:GNS) has been revised to 3,629.84 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 3,959.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,072.42 to a high of 4,725.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.19% from the latest reported closing price of 2,324.00 / share.

Genus Maintains 1.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.38%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genus. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNS is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.43% to 11,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,971K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 37.17% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,062K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,004K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 928K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 5.98% over the last quarter.

