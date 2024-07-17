Genus Expects FY24 Adj. Profit Before Tax In Actual Currency In Line With Market View

(RTTNews) - Genus (GNS.L) issued an unaudited trading update for fiscal year ended 30 June 2024. Management expects fiscal 2024 adjusted profit before tax in actual currency to be in line with market expectations of between 58 million pounds and 61 million pounds.

Management noted that recent Sterling appreciation compared to average fiscal 2024 rates, particularly relative to the Mexican Peso and Brazilian Real, is likely to result in a approximately 5 million pounds headwind to actual currency fiscal 2025 adjusted profit before tax, should current spot rates persist.

The Group expects to publish preliminary results for fiscal 2024 on 5 September 2024.

