Genuit Group Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Genuit Group (GB:GEN) has released an update.

Genuit Group plc has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with shareholder votes overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed actions, including the reelection of directors and approval of financial plans. Key approvals included a final dividend declaration, director elections, and reappointment of the auditor, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

