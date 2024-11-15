News & Insights

Genuit Group Sees BlackRock Adjust Voting Stake

November 15, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Genuit Group (GB:GEN) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder in Genuit Group PLC, has adjusted its voting rights, crossing a 6.24% threshold as of November 13, 2024. This change highlights BlackRock’s continued influence and strategic interest in the UK-based company, with its holdings now comprising both direct and indirect voting rights.

