Genuit Group Sees BlackRock Adjust Voting Stake

BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder in Genuit Group PLC, has adjusted its voting rights, crossing a 6.24% threshold as of November 13, 2024. This change highlights BlackRock’s continued influence and strategic interest in the UK-based company, with its holdings now comprising both direct and indirect voting rights.

