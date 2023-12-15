Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Increased by 6.96% to 397.67

The average one-year price target for Genuit Group (LON:GEN) has been revised to 397.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.96% from the prior estimate of 371.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 329.26 to a high of 483.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from the latest reported closing price of 392.00 / share.

Genuit Group Maintains 3.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuit Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEN is 0.17%, an increase of 18.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 24,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 5,451K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,957K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 18.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 12.89% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 1,431K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 38.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,345K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.