Genuit Group 4-month Revenues Rise; Maintains Outlook

(RTTNews) - Genuit Group plc (GEN.L), a manufacturer of water, climate, and ventilation products, reported Monday higher revenues in the four months ended April 30. The company said its current trading is in line with expectations, and that its fiscal 2025 outlook is unchanged.

In its update on trading ahead of today's Annual General Meeting, the company said its group revenue for the four months grew 8.5 percent to 199.3 million pounds from last year's 183.7 million pounds. The revenue growth was 5.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Climate Management Solutions revenue increased 9 percent on a reported basis and 5.2 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Water Management Solutions' revenues growth was 9.6 percent year-on-year, while LFL growth was 1.8 percent.

In the Sustainable Building Solutions segment, revenues increased 8.2 percent, both on reported and LFL basis.

Regarding the current trading and outlook, the company noted that whilst some dilution of Group margins is anticipated for the first half of the year due to increases in National Insurance and the minimum wage, it is focussed on mitigating this impact, through a combination of productivity gains and balanced cost and price management.

Joe Vorih, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We maintain our outlook for the full year with the Group trading in line with expectations during the first four months of the year and the UK market showing some encouraging signs of recovery.... Whilst we recognise the broader macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, Genuit is not directly exposed to changes in trade tariffs and is well positioned to navigate this near-term environment. Over the medium-term, we remain confident in out-performing the market due to our strong exposure to sustainability-linked growth drivers."

Genuit Group is scheduled to release its first-half results on August 12.

