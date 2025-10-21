Genuine Parts Trims FY25 Earnings, But Boost Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) trimmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $7.75 per share on revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $6.55 to $7.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $8.00 per share on revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.67 per share on revenue growth of 2.55 percent to $24.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

