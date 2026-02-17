Genuine Parts Slips To Loss In Q4; Raises Dividend; Guides FY26

Markets
(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), a service provider of automotive and industrial companies, on Tuesday reported net loss in the fourth quarter compared with income in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $609.50 million compared with net income of $133.06 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $4.39 versus earnings per share of $0.96 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $216 million from $224.37 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.55 versus $1.61 last year.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $1.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $6.01 billion from $5.77 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board approved a 3.2% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2026, raising the annual dividend rate to $4.25 per share from $4.12 in 2025.

A quarterly dividend of $1.0625 per share will be payable on April 2 to shareholders of record as of March 6.

The company has paid a dividend every year since going public in 1948, with 2026 marking its 70th consecutive year of dividend increases.

For the full year 2026, the company expected total sales growth of 3% to 5.5%.

North America Automotive sales growth is projected at 3% to 5%, while International Automotive and Industrial sales growth are each expected between 3% and 6%.

Earnings per share is forecast in the range of $6.10 to $6.60, with adjusted diluted earnings per share expected between $7.50 and $8.00.

In the pre-market trading, Genuine Parts is 7.22% lesser at $136.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

