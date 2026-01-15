Markets
GPC

Genuine Parts Says CEO Will Stengel To Take Additional Role Of Chairman As Paul Donahue To Retire

January 15, 2026 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, Thursday announced that it has appointed Will Stengel the current President and Chief Executive Officer, to take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors when Paul Donahue, Non-Executive Chairman, retires from the company at the firm's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

Stengel has served as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer since June 2024 and was the President of GPC from January 2021 to January 2023 and the Chief Transformation Officer from November 2019 to January 2021.

In pre-market activity, GPC shares were trading at $135, up 0.90% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.