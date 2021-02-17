Markets
GPC

Genuine Parts Reinstates Full-year Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) said it is reinstating its practice of providing full-year guidance and issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2021, Genuine Parts forecast total sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent and earnings of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.76 per share for the year on revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $17.56 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More