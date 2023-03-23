Genuine Parts Reaffirms 2023 Guidance; Provides Three-Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC) said, for the year ending December 31, 2023, it continues to expect: adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $8.95; and total sales growth of 4% to 6%.

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: earnings per share in a range of $11.00 to $11.50; and total sales of $26.5 billion to $27.0 billion.

For the 3-year period ending December 31, 2025, the company anticipates: compounded annual EPS CAGR of 10.0% to 11.0%; and compounded annual sales growth of 6.0% to 7.0%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.