Genuine Parts Raises 2022 Outlook For Revenue Growth, Adjusted EPS

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC) said it is updating full-year 2022 guidance in consideration of several factors. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.05 to $8.15, revised from prior guidance range of $7.80 to $7.95. Total sales growth is now expected in a range of 15% to 16%, revised from prior outlook range of 12% to 14%.

Third quarter adjusted net income per share was $2.23, an increase of 18.6%. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $312 million, or $2.20 per share compared to $229 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Sales were $5.7 billion, a 17.8% increase compared to $4.8 billion, prior year. The sales growth reflects a 12.7% increase in comparable sales and a 9.1% benefit from acquisitions. Analysts on average had estimated $5.38 billion in revenue.

The company ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $629 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.