Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, '25 Sales Forecast Raised

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. The bottom line, however, increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.88 per share.

The company reported net sales of $6.26 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 billion and grew 5% year over year. The increase was driven by a 2.3% contribution from comparable sales, a 1.8% boost from acquisitions and a 0.8% favorable impact from forex transactions.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $4 billion in the reported quarter, up 5% year over year, thanks to comps growth, acquisition benefits and favorable forex transactions. The sales also surpassed our estimate of $3.87 billion. The segment’s comparable sales grew 1.6% year over year. EBITDA from the unit increased 5.9% to $335 million. EBITDA margin came in at 8.4%, up 110 basis points from the year-ago period.

The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales rose 4.6% year over year to $2.3 billion, courtesy of acquisition benefits and comps growth. The sales also beat our estimate of $2.24 billion. The segment’s comparable sales rose 3.7% in the reported quarter. EBITDA grew 6.6% to $285 million, with a margin of 12.6%, up 30 basis points year over year.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $431 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from $480 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $3.75 billion at the end of the third quarter.

2025 Guidance

For 2025, Genuine Parts expects overall sales growth of 3-4% versus the prior guided range of 1-3%. Automotive sales are now anticipated to increase 4-5%, compared with the previous forecast of 1.5-3.5% growth. Expectations for industrial sales growth were raised to 2-3% from 1-3% projected earlier.

The company now envisions adjusted earnings per share between $7.50 and $7.75 compared with the prior guided range of $7.5-$8. Operating cash flow is expected in the band of $1.1-$1.3 billion, unchanged from the previous guidance. The FCF projection was maintained in the range of $700-$900 million.

