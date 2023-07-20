News & Insights

Genuine Parts Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Ups Annual Earnings Guidance Above View - Update

July 20, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) has raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to the range of $9.15-$9.30 from the previous outlook of $8.95 to $9.10.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.08 per share for the year.

Outlook for sales growth remains at 4%-6%. The consensus estimate is for 6.10% growth.

For the second quarter, Genuine Parts reported a profit that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $344.49 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $372.53 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $344.49 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $5.92 billion from $5.60 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $344.49 Mln. vs. $372.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.34 -Revenue (Q2): $5.92 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 to $9.30

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
