Genuine Parts Q2 Earnings Beat on Industrial Strength and Sales Growth

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Comparable sales increased 3.4%, led by strong demand in the Industrial business, while acquisitions and favorable currency movements also supported growth.

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genuine Parts Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genuine Parts Company Quote

GPC Sales Growth Broadens Across Operations

The revenue increase included a 1.2% contribution from acquisitions and a 1.4% favorable foreign currency impact. Growth was recorded across North America Automotive, International Automotive and Industrial, reflecting a broad-based improvement in demand.



Adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 37.9%. However, adjusted selling, administrative and other expenses represented 29.1% of sales, up from 28.7% a year earlier, partly offsetting the gross-margin benefit.

Genuine Parts' Industrial Arm Sets the Pace

Industrial sales advanced 7.1% year over year to $2.41 billion. Comparable sales climbed 6.1%, while favorable currency movements added 0.8% and acquisitions contributed 0.2%.



The segment generated EBITDA of $316 million, up 9.8% from the prior-year period. EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points to 13.1%. Growth was recorded in 11 of 14 end markets, while 10 markets improved sequentially. Maintenance, repair and operations sales grew approximately 7%, supported by large corporate accounts and small and medium-sized local customers.

GPC Automotive Results Show Mixed Margins

North America Automotive sales increased 3.8% to $2.54 billion, driven by a 2.6% comparable-sales gain and a 1.3% acquisition contribution. Segment EBITDA rose 6% to $208 million, while EBITDA margin improved 20 basis points to 8.2%.



Company-owned stores in the United States delivered comparable-sales growth of approximately 4%, including roughly 5.5% growth in the commercial business. The Benson acquisition also remained ahead of the company’s financial and operational targets.



International Automotive revenues rose 8.2% to $1.59 billion. Foreign currency contributed 4.9%, acquisitions added 2.7% and comparable sales increased 0.6%. Segment EBITDA improved 6% to $150 million, but margin contracted 20 basis points to 9.4%. Europe improved sequentially, particularly in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Genuine Parts Absorbs Restructuring Costs

GAAP net income declined to $228 million, or $1.65 per share, from $255 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier. The difference between GAAP and adjusted results reflected $69 million of after-tax adjustments tied to restructuring and separation activities.



Adjusted net income rose to $296 million from $292 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.6% year over year to $567 million, though adjusted EBITDA margin declined 20 basis points to 8.7%.



Restructuring and other costs totaled $76 million before taxes, while separation costs were $16 million. GPC remains on track to separate its Global Automotive and Global Industrial businesses into two publicly traded companies in the first quarter of 2027.

GPC Updates Outlook and Maintains Earnings View

GPC reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. The company reduced its GAAP earnings forecast to $5.90-$6.40 per share from the previous estimate of $6.10-$6.60. North America Automotive sales growth is now expected at 2.5-4.5%, down from the previous estimate of 3-5%, while International Automotive growth was raised to 5-8% from the previous estimate of 3-6%. Industrial sales growth remains projected at 3-6%.

Genuine Parts Builds Cash and Liquidity

Cash from operations totaled $464 million in the first half of 2026, up from $169 million a year earlier. Free cash flow was $259 million against negative $80 million in the prior-year period.



Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash. Year-to-date capital expenditures were $205 million, acquisition spending totaled $38 million and cash dividends reached $288 million. The company continues to expect full-year operating cash flow of $1-$1.2 billion and free cash flow of $550-$700 million.



GPC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Autoliv, Inc. ALV reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, which increased 10% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 by 3.85%. Direct material cost savings and organic sales growth supported the result. Net sales rose 3.3% to $2.80 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion by 1.45%. Autoliv maintained its 2026 guidance for roughly flat organic sales, an adjusted operating margin of 10.5-11% and operating cash flow of around $1.2 billion. Capital expenditure, net, is expected to remain below 5% of sales.



General Motors Company GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Better-than-expected adjusted EBITDA from North America and International segments led to the outperformance. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.

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