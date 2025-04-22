Genuine Parts Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Decrease Y/Y

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.22 per share.



The company reported net sales of $5.87 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.82 billion and inched up 1.4% year over year. This increase was due to a 3% boost from acquisitions.

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genuine Parts Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genuine Parts Company Quote

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3.7 billion in the reported quarter, up 2.5% year over year on acquisition benefits. The sales also surpassed our estimate of $3.61 billion. The segment’s comparable sales fell 0.8% year over year. Operating profit decreased 10.7% to $286 million and missed our forecast of $309.8 million. Segment profit margin came in at 7.8%, down 110 basis points from the year-ago period.



The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales declined 0.4% year over year to $2.20 billion, owing to a decline in comps and unfavorable forex translations. The sales also lagged our estimate of $2.23 billion. The segment’s comparable sales decreased 1% in the reported quarter. Operating profit remained flat compared to the prior-year quarter at $279 million and surpassed our projection of $267.7 million. The profit margin of 12.7% expanded 10 basis points year over year.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $420.4 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $490 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt increased to $3.78 billion from $3.74 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company exited the first quarter with $1.6 billion in total liquidity. The company reported negative free cash flow (FCF) of $160.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Genuine Parts Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Genuine Parts expects year-over-year revenue growth of 2-4% for both automotive and industrial segments. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 2-4% compared with the growth of 1.6% in 2024. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share between $7.75 and $8.25 compared with $8.16 in 2024. Operating cash flow is expected in the band of $1.2-$1.4 billion. FCF is projected between $800 million and $1 billion.

GPC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Genuine Parts carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP and Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.17% and 36.84%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 25 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.61% and 11.04%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 9 cents in the past 60 days.???EPS estimates for 2026 have improved by a penny in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.59% and 48.43%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 56 cents and 39 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

