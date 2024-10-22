News & Insights

Stocks

Genuine Parts price target lowered to $135 from $162 at JPMorgan

October 22, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Genuine Parts (GPC) to $135 from $162 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Q3 results, which fell well-below its lowered expectations, reflect wage and rent inflation running above Genuine’s plan, particularly in international, less cost flexibility six quarters into a slowdown, planned investment spending, and visibility challenges inherent in managing a global company when trends remain under pressure. The stock tends to move up when both sides of the business grow, and the opposite is true when they don’t, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan took a “hard cut” to its estimates, pushing out the recovery in both businesses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GPC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.