News & Insights

Markets
GPC

Genuine Parts Lifts FY24 Earnings View; Backs Revenue Growth Forecast - Update

April 18, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), while reporting weak profit in its first quarter, on Thursday updated fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings outlook above market estimates, and reaffirmed revenue growth forecast.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Genuine Parts shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $147.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings per share of $9.05 to $9.20 and adjusted earnings per share of $9.80 to $9.95.

For the year, the company was projecting earnings per share of $8.95 to $9.15 and adjusted earnings per share of $9.70 to $9.90.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $9.78 per share for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales growth is still projected between 3 percent and 5 percent, with automotive sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent and industrial sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.

In fiscal 2023, earnings per share were $9.33 on a reported and adjusted basis, with sales growth of 4.5 percent to $23.1 billion.

The company said it considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in updating its guidance.

In its first quarter, Genuine Parts' profit decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $248.89 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $303.96 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $310.90 million or $2.22 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $5.78 billion from $5.77 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.