Genuine Parts Lifts FY23 Earnings View Above Market; Backs Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

April 20, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Thursday raised its fiscal 2023 earnings view and maintained revenue forecast.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings of $8.95 to $9.10 per share, higher than previous view of $8.80 to $8.95 per share.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $8.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said the updated outlook for the full year reflects the confidence in the company's strategic plans and ability to execute through continued economic uncertainty.

The company continues to expect revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Further, Genuine Parts lifted its cash from operations targets to $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion expected earlier.

In its first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $303.96 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $245.84 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's first quarter. Adjusted earnings were $303.96 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts expected the company to earn $2.03 per share for the quarter.

Genuine Parts' revenue for the quarter rose 9.1 percent to $5.77 billion from $5.29 billion last year.

