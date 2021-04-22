Markets
GPC

Genuine Parts Lifts 2021 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised 2021 outlook for revenue growth and earnings per share.

The company increased its annual earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.85 - $6.05 from the prior outlook of $5.55 - $5.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.72 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects annual total sales growth to be in the range of 5% to 7% compared to the prior outlook of 4% to 6% growth.

In Thursday pre-market trade, GPC was trading at $123.66 up $2.42 or 2.00 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular