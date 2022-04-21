Genuine Parts (GPC) Tops Q1 Earnings Mark, Lifts '22 View

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, up 24% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance.

The company reported net sales of $5,294.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,131 million. The top line is also higher than the year-ago quarter’s $4,465 million. The upside resulted from 12.3% growth in comparable sales and 8.1% benefit from acquisitions, partly offset by an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3,275.6 million for the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,219 million. The top line was also up 10.9% year over year on the back of comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The segment’s comparable sales rose 10.3% year over year for the first quarter. Operating profit increased 12.3% year over year to $264.6 million and topped the consensus mark of $234 million.

The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales totaled $2,019 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1,912 million. The top line also increased 33.6% year over year on comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The sales growth reflects an 18% contribution from the buyout of Kaman Distribution Group. The segment’s comparable sales climbed 16.1% for the reported quarter. Operating profit climbed 50.3% from the prior-year quarter to $188.4 million, which beat the consensus mark of $155 million.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $610.7 million as of Mar 31, 2022. Long-term debt increased to $3,387.8 million from $2,458 million recorded as of Mar 31, 2021. The company generated a free cash flow of $320.7 million in 2021.

2022 Guidance Raised

Genuine Parts projects revenues from automotive and industrial sales to witness a year-over-year uptick of 5-7% and 21-23%, respectively. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 10-12%, up from the prior growth view of 9-11%. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $7.70-$7.85, higher than the previous forecast of $7.45-$7.60. The guidance for operating cash flow and FCF remains unchanged within $1.5-$1.7 billion and $1.2-$1.4 billion, respectively.

