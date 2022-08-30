Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto and industrial parts distributor had gained 2.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Genuine Parts as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Genuine Parts is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.39 billion, up 11.85% from the year-ago period.

GPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $21.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.34% and +14.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Genuine Parts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Genuine Parts has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.26, so we one might conclude that Genuine Parts is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, GPC's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Replacement Parts was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.