Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.04, changing hands as low as $161.78 per share. Genuine Parts Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GPC's low point in its 52 week range is $125.32 per share, with $187.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.97. The GPC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: SAAS Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding FXSG
Funds Holding CCB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.