Genuine Parts (GPC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Genuine Parts (GPC) reported $5.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59, the EPS surprise was -5.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Automotive : $3.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $3.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Net Sales- Industrial : $2.24 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $2.24 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Operating profit- Industrial : $276.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $299.01 million.

: $276.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $299.01 million. Operating profit- Automotive: $313.98 million versus $334.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Genuine Parts have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

