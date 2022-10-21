Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Genuine Parts GPC reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance.



The company reported net sales of $5,675 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,392 million. The top line rose 17.8% year over year. The upside resulted from 12.7% growth in comparable sales and 9.1% benefit from acquisitions, partly offset by a net unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, to the tune of 4%.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3,490.4 million in the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,414 million. The top line was also up 8.9% year over year on the back of comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The segment’s comparable sales rose 9.2% year over year. Operating profit increased 10% to $309 million and topped the consensus mark of $293 million. Segment profit margin came in at 8.9%, up 10 basis points from the year-ago period.



The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales totaled $2,184.8 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1,972 million. The top line also rose 35.3% year over year on comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The sales growth reflects a 16.6% contribution from the buyout of Kaman Distribution Group. The segment’s comparable sales climbed 19.6% in the reported quarter. Operating profit rose 46.3% from the prior-year quarter to $243 million, which beat the consensus mark of $196 million. The profit margin of 11.1% expanded 80 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $629.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022, declining from $919.1 million as of Sep 30, 2021. The company exited the third quarter with $2.1 billion in total liquidity, comprising $1.5 billion on the revolving credit facility and remaining as cash/cash equivalents. Long-term debt increased to $3,231.7 million from $2,432.5 million recorded as of Sep 30, 2021. The company generated a free cash flow of $1 billion for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance Modified

Genuine Parts updated part of its full-year 2022 guidance. It now projects revenues from automotive and industrial sales to witness a year-over-year uptick of 7-8% and 31-32% compared with the prior expected growth of 6-8% and 26-28%, respectively. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 15-16%, up from the prior growth view of 12-14%. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $8.05-$8.15, higher than the previous forecast of $7.80-$7.95. The guidance for operating cash flow and FCF remains unchanged within $1.5-$1.7 billion and $1.2-$1.4 billion, respectively.

