Genuine Parts' (GPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain Beat Streak

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share, up 26.4% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance.

The company reported net sales of $5,602.4 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,265.8 million. The top line rose 17.1% year over year. The upside resulted from 11.5% growth in comparable sales and 8.8% benefit from acquisitions, partly offset by an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genuine Parts Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genuine Parts Company Quote

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3,467.5 million for the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,254 million. The top line was also up 8.5% year over year on the back of comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The segment’s comparable sales rose 8.4% year over year for the second quarter. Operating profit increased 10.9% year over year to $323 million and topped the consensus mark of $273 million.Segment profit margin came in at 9.3%, up 20 basis points from the year-ago period.

The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales totaled $2,134 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1,889 million. The top line also increased 34.5% year over year on comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The sales growth reflects a 17.6% contribution from the buyout of Kaman Distribution Group. The segment’s comparable sales climbed 17.8% for the reported quarter. Operating profit climbed 49.9% from the prior-year quarter to $225 million, which beat the consensus mark of $171 million. The profit margin of 10.6% expanded 110 basis points from the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $519.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022. The company exited the second quarter with $2 billion in total liquidity, comprising $1.5 billion on the revolving credit facility and remaining as cash/cash equivalents. Long-term debt increased to $3,304.2 million from $2,473 million recorded as of Jun 30, 2021. The company generated a free cash flow of $638 million in the first half of 2022.

2022 Guidance Raised

Genuine Parts projects revenues from automotive and industrial sales to witness a year-over-year uptick of 6-8% and 26-28%, up from the prior expected growth of 5-7% and 21-23%, respectively. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 12-14%, up from the prior growth view of 10-12%. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $7.80-$7.95, higher than the previous forecast of $7.70-$7.85. The guidance for operating cash flow and FCF remains unchanged within $1.5-$1.7 billion and $1.2-$1.4 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Genuine Parts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked players in the auto space include Garrett Motion GTX and Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI. Both these stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Switzerland-based Garrett designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 1.8%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents in the past 60 days. Over the trailing four quarters, Garrett surpassed earnings estimates twice for as many misses, the average being 75.4%.

Ohio-based Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents in the past 30 days.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.