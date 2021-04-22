Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top, '21 View Up

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, up 79% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share. Higher-than-expected revenues and profits across both Automotive and Industrial Parts segments resulted in this outperformance.

This Atlanta-based automotive replacement parts supplier reported net sales of $4,464.7 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,283.1 million. Moreover, the top-line figure was higher than the year-ago quarter’s $4,092.5 million. This upside resulted from 4.6% growth in comparable sales, 3.7% forex gains and a 0.8% benefit from acquisitions.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales — accounting for 66% of the firm’s total revenues — totaled $2,953.2 million for the reported quarter, up 14.3% year over year on the back of comps growth, favorable forex translations and acquisition benefits. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,691 million. The segment’s comparable sales rose 8.3% year over year for the first quarter. Operating profit increased 65.3% year over year to $235.7 million and topped the consensus mark of $178 million.

The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales edged up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1,511.5 million on the back of forex gains and buyout synergies, offset by a decline in comparable sales. Revenues from the segment also beat the consensus estimate of $1,483 million. The segment’s comparable sales, however, declined 1.8% for the reported quarter. Nonetheless, operating profit rose 10% from the prior-year quarter to $125.3 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $115 million.

Financial Tidbits

Genuine Parts — which shares space with LKQ Corporation LKQ, Dorman Products DORM and SPX Corporation SPXC — had cash and cash equivalents worth $1,117.9 million as of Mar 31, 2020. Long-term debt decreased to $2,458 million from $2,726.4 million recorded in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the quarter under review totaled $252.6 million.

Guidance Raised

Genuine Parts — which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) — raised its 2021 guidance. The company now projects revenues from automotive and industrial sales to witness year-over-year uptick of 5-7% and 4-6%, up from the prior guided range of 4-6% and 3-5%, respectively. Full-year earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $5.85-$6.05, reflecting a 5.3% increase from the mid-point of the prior forecast. Operating cash flow and free cash flow projections remain unchanged in the band of $1-$1.2 billion and $700-$900 million, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

