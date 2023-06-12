Genuine Parts (GPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $158.13, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto and industrial parts distributor had lost 8.69% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Genuine Parts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Genuine Parts is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.93 billion, up 5.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $23.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.63% and +5.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genuine Parts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Genuine Parts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.27, which means Genuine Parts is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that GPC has a PEG ratio of 1.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

