Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $165.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto and industrial parts distributor had gained 7.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 32.43% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Genuine Parts as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.95 billion, up 6.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.08 per share and revenue of $23.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.87% and +6.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Genuine Parts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Genuine Parts currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means Genuine Parts is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that GPC has a PEG ratio of 2.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.